Formula One Chairman Will Wave Flag at the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Formula One chairman and chief executive Chase Carey will wave the French flag to start this weekend's 24 Hours of Le Mans, according to Autosport.

He joins a list of other noteworthy Americans to start the race in years past. Brad Pitt held the honors for 2016, and the likes of Bill Ford and Steve McQueen have also commenced the race over the last 50 years.

Automobile Club de l'Ouest president Pierre Fillon will be joining Carey at the start-finish line.

"By starting the race side by side, we will be demonstrating the new ties forged between the ACO and Formula One," Fillon said, according to Autoblog.

Carey has strongly reinforced the concept of fan interaction with Formula One, an aspect that was lacking under Ecclestone's leadership. Viewership and ratings have been on a steady rise since the transfer of power, and now, it looks as if Carey is really working to create an active relationship with Le Mans officials.

"This symbolizes a new beginning for a new relationship between our organizations, which has been facilitated by Jean Todt, president of the FIA, with whom we partner for the World Endurance Championship," said Fillon, according to Autosport.

We assume that after he's done waiving the flag, Carey will go back to scheduling more F1 races. Of course, while making sure they're friendly to the WEC's season calendar.