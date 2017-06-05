Triumph to Become Exclusive Engine Supplier for Moto2 Racing Series

British motorcycle company Triumph has proudly announced that they will be the exclusive engine supplier for the FIM Moto2 World Championship starting in the 2019 season. Moto2 is the "600cc” (more on the quotes in a sec) racing series slotted right below MotoGP. The Triumph is replacing the current Moto2 engine, a 600cc Honda inline-four that makes about 140 horsepower at the crank.

Although Moto2 is commonly nicknamed the “600cc” class, the Triumph engine in question is a 765cc Triple. The racing engine is based on the Triumph Street Triple RS power plant. We don’t have specs on the race-tuned version yet, but in stock form on the Street Triple RS, this engine makes 121 hp and 57 lb-ft of torque peaking at 10,800 rpm.

What we do know is how Triumph plans on upgrading the engine for the track. Modifications include a new cylinder head for better gas flow, titanium valves, a taller first gear ratio, a tuneable slipper clutch, a race ECU, and revised engine covers to cut down on the width of the bike.

“This is a significant moment for Triumph that brings an exciting new chapter to our 110-year racing history and builds on our celebrated TT and Supersports race winning triple engines,” said Triumph CCO Paul Stroud, “We look forward to a long and thrilling relationship with Dorna and the Moto2 teams, riders, and fans.”

This is excellent exposure for Triumph, and proof they’re a modern brand serious about performance. They could easily hang their hat on Bonnevilles and other retro bikes, but Triumph is just as interested in the future as they are in the past. Who knows? Maybe we’ll see Union Jacks in the MotoGP circuit in the near future.