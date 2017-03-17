Syrian Man's Classic Car Collection Ravaged by War

Anis's backstory plays a bit like the "Most Interesting Man in the World," Syrian edition. He spent time in Europe in the 1970s as a medical student, eventually moving to Italy to translate a Fiat manual into Arabic. He then started a cosmetics company in Syria, pouring his time and resources into building his collection, starting with a 1950 Pontiac first owned by his father.

"I love cars because they are like women—beautiful and strong," he said.

Buick, Chevy, Mercury, Hudson—Anis loves anything '50s and American (though a few Europeans have snuck in), but he has special love for Cadillacs, with three of them in his stable including a 1947 convertible that has driven at least six presidents. "Every collection should have a Cadillac. If a collector doesn't have one, it's like a collection without a head," he declared.

But as evidenced by the pictures, his street-parked collection has been brutalized by the war. Roofs and hoods smashed, broken windows, missing wheels, bullet holes and every other manner of battle scar. In fact, his 1958 Chevrolet was almost drafted into service when rebels tried mounting an anti-aircraft gun on top while he was gone. Thankfully, his neighbors were able to convince them to stop.