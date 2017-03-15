Pagani Resurrects the Huayra Pearl After Being Destroyed by Drunk Driver

You can find Pagani's craftsmanship under "top notch" in the Webster Dictionary. Competitors in the likes of Koenigsegg have come along to challenge Horacio and his crew, and though the winner is subjective, Pagani is certainly a frontrunner for automotive artistry. Pagan proved this with the Zonda, a car that was beloved by enthusiasts and journos alike. After that came the Huayra, a somehow even more dramatic V12 monster with a twin turbo AMG powerplant. Pagani incorporated innumerable details into the production version, and with the Huayra Pearl, they cranked it up even further. Sadly, the Huayra Pearl was wrecked in an accident with a drunk driver shortly after its delivery. Now, Pagani has repaired it to its original form.

Initially, the project took a year to complete. Pagani claims that it was made up of over 5,000 components, classifying the engine and transmission as just two of those. Stunning blue carbon adorned the exterior, showing off to all the bystanders, granted it may not leave the garage much. The manufacturer didn't release many details, but seeing as it's a one-off project for an individual owner, just know that it has more personal touches than we could ever really know.