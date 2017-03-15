Watch This 2,000 HP Nissan Patrol Hit 207 MPH in the Half Mile

The Nissan Patrol has been basking in the lime light as of late. A recent Grand Tour clip showed a highly tuned version with the VR38DETT from a Nissan GTR beating a Porsche 918 Spyder in a drag race, setting the internet on fire over the past week. Now, we see another Patrol nearly take flight in the half mile -- no, seriously, the door flies off at the end. It's incredible to see such a hefty SUV attain this feat, albeit stripped down to bare bones. The guys at AAP have a history of building these high-powered utes and this particular vehicle is a follow up to their 1,400 WHP Patrol from last year.

This video is pure theatrics for drag racing freaks and NISMO enthusiasts alike. Though it shares basically nothing with the production version, this Patrol features 500 more horsepower than the Bugatti Chiron and 1,000 more than its Veyron successor, a certainly incredible number. You can see the Patrol shoot flames through its hood stack while making NSFW noises on the dyno, which read a total of 2,000 HP. Later on, the clip shows the Patrol banging through the gears of its sequential box in the half mile, ultimately leading to a trap speed of 206.9 MPH.

At the end, the drama continues with the passenger door flying off the hinges. That's some serious thrust coming from this machine, though no torque figures have been released from AAP. It's clear to see that there's a market for inopportune dragsters, and this Patrol is an exceptional example of that.