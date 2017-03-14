Lexus UX Crossover Will Go To Production

We expect the subcompact to ride on Toyota's smallest utility platform, the same one on which the C-HR rides. The shared architecture would help to keep costs low, keeping the UX within logic and reason for Lexus.

We doubt that many styling cues will make their way over from the concept, though we can't be too sure. It'll still be used as a posterchild for Lexus' youth push, bringing new buyers to the brand. It'll be a premium choice that competes with the also-new Volvo XC40, Europe's best attempt at the luxury compact game.

Powertrain options are open for the UX Crossover as well. The entry level choice will more than likely be 2.0L four cylinder, the same one that's in the CH-R and RAV4 SUV. Expect a hybrid version to come along, perhaps at launch, as the platform is also shared with the Prius.

A release date is unclear at this point. Expect Lexus to take awhile developing the new model with it perhaps making its production appearance in the next two years.