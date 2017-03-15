Mercedes-Benz Classic Track Days to Revive Touring Car History

The Silver Arrows of the past will once again lap the racetracks of Europe, thanks to the upcoming Mercedes-Benz Classic Trackdays events. Former Mercedes-Benz factory DTM drivers will join customers to relive the vintage racing experience.

Classic touring car fans will recognize the three venues from the golden era of German touring car racing: Hockenheim, Zolder, and Oschersleben. These historic tracks will host the Classic Trackdays, which will take place in March, August, and September, respectively. Mercedes-Benz Classic has even recreated an authentic copy of a 1990s Group A 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II (W201), one of the most successful and highly regarded touring cars of its era. Former DTM drivers will pilot the car around the same racetracks where the 190E famously traded paint with the BMW E30 M3 touring car rivals.

Track action will include open track time and a Club Challenge, where participants navigate through courses of light barriers in their personal vintage vehicles. Drivers and their guests will be given VIP treatment with catering and hospitality while surrounding themselves in the world of classic motorsport, and the limited field of 45 vehicles per event will include some of Mercedes-Benz’s finest motorsport icons.

With racing revival events like the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, Goodwood Festival of Speed, and now the Mercedes-Benz Classic Trackdays, fans of yesterday’s racing series are spoiled for choice when it comes to past eras of motorsport.