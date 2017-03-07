Refreshed Toyota Yaris Debuts in Geneva

The Toyota Yaris gets a bad rap for being cheap. After all, it's the manufacturer's, erg, most affordable vehicle that pushes volume over everything else. They appear to be tired of the stereotype as they have now redesigned the Euro Spec Yaris for the next model year. It receives a list of exterior changes as well as quality improvements, much to the pleasure of budget-conscious buyers.

It's been put through the wringer of Toyota's new parts bin. The automaker claims that they have included over 900 unique improvements throughout the car's structure, powertrain, and safety systems. The most obvious of these is the facelift for 2017.

Initially, the Yaris is a cheerful looking car. Toyota did this on purpose in hopes of personifying the car's affordable spirit, which we'll leave you to decide on their success in that. The front fascia features the most noteworthy changes including a pronounced headlight and bumper design. You'll see that the same theme continues on to the rear of the Yaris, developing a logical succession of design language.