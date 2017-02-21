Toyota Pushes Simplicity of Yaris iA With Host of Commercials

Lastly, Toyota looked to have a little fun with this one. With all the self driving craze of Teslas and autonomous fleets, this Yaris iA endorsement shows its "Self-Driving Package". But instead of actual driverless tech, it comes with a shirt. That says "self" on it. Making it self-driving. At this point, it's not even informational anymore. Just gimmicky.

I can stand behind that.

Watch the other Yaris iA package clips on Toyota's YouTube channel; there's enough to keep you entertained for about 8 1/2 minutes, give or take.