Mitsubishi Recalls 227,000 Vehicles in the U.S.

Almost 227,000 vehicles in the United States are being recalled by Mitsubishi to fix glass sunroofs that might fly off and parking brakes that might not work, according to the Associated Press.

One recall involves nearly 57,000 Outlanders from 2007 to 2010, Lancers from 2008 to 2010, Lancer Evolutions from 2009 and 2010, and 2010 Lancer Sportback due to sunroof glass that can detach, posing a hazard, AP reported.

Dealers will replace the sunroof glass.

A second recall involves more than 170,000 Outlanders from 2014 to 2016 and 2013 to 2016 Outlander Sports. Water can seep into the rear brake calipers, corroding and possibly making parking brake shafts sticks, which can keep the brake from holding the vehicle in place.

Dealers would replace the brake boot, lever and caliper bodies if needed, along with the piston assembly, said AP.

The recalls begin March 27, according to the wire service.