Mercedes New Sports…Van? The Vito Sport
Mercedes couldn't help itself and wound up adding a sport trim line to its Vito van model.
If I were a multi-billion-dollar car manufacturer I think I’d be Mercedes. Not because I’m elegant or classy, because I’m not, but because it simply can’t leave its vehicles alone. There’s never enough power for a Mercedes. It subjects pretty much every class it has to AMG tuning. Who needs 503 horses in a C-Class? Me. So it should come as no surprise when I tell you that Mercedes just announced it is broadening its Vito van range by adding a Vito Sport Line.
Not sure why you need a sports van but I bet there’s a plumber or window installer out there somewhere who is very excited about it. Like all sporty vehicles, the Vito Sport is differentiated by its exterior components. There’s no front canards or carbon fiber wing but it does have sporty side skirts and bumpers. A special vinyl decal marks the hood and doors. A chrome-plated radiator grille and roof railing add a touch of bling.
The inside comes with the Chrome Interior package. Artificial black leather seats are complemented by velour floor mats. The steering wheel and gearshift are finished off in high-quality leather to give the blue-collar guys that white-collar feeling.
Despite the Sport moniker, there’s no upgrade to the powertrain. However, Mercedes does tighten up the suspension a bit. You can get the Vito Sport in three different weight variants depending on your sporty van needs. It comes in a 2.8-ton, 3.05-ton, and 3.1-ton version. Depending on which of these three you chose, getting sporty will cost you between $3,100 and $5,100 more than the base model.
Speaking on the new line Klaus Maier, head of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Vans, said, "The Vito SPORT Line combines numerous sporty items of additional equipment to offer a dynamic and attractive overall package for our successful model.”
If It puts out a Mercedes Vito63 AMG then we’ll know we’ve reached peak insanity. I can’t wait.
