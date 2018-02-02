BMW Reportedly Halting Production of Current M3 Model in May 2018

Bimmer enthusiasts looking to snag a new M3 may want to act soon. BMW Blog is reporting that production of the current-generation F80 M3 will come to a halt this May thanks to tightening emissions regulations.

The new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure aims to globally govern emissions produced by passenger cars and apparently conducts much more realistic tests than before. In accordance with WLTP, all gas engines, including the 3.0-liter straight-six found in the M3, must use a particulate filter on its exhaust starting June 1.

As The Drive previously reported, the BMW was expected to simply replace the M3 and M4's driveshaft in order to fit the new filter, but the company has now reportedly decided to ax M3 production before the new rule goes into effect. Production of the two-door M4 Coupe and Convertible, however, is unaffected and will continue indefinitely, new driveshaft and all.

Considering the next-generation G20 M3 isn't expected to be available until 2020, after a projected late 2019 reveal, it looks like BMW's iconic sports sedan will be taking a couple gap years.

For those who would like to get one before supply runs out, the 2018 BMW M3 starts at $66,500.

We've reached out to BMW for further comment and will update this story if we get a response.