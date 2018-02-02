Death Toll Continues to Rise Due to Faulty Takata Airbag Inflators
A Malaysian driver has become the latest casualty of the Takata airbag saga.
One more death due to faulty Takata airbag inflators has been reported in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, raising the global death toll to 22. This report comes days after Toyota and Ford expanded their recalls to include nearly one million vehicles in the United States that could potentially contain faulty components.
The driver of a 2004 Honda City was pronounced dead after the defective airbag inflator detonated during a crash that took place on New Year's Day, according to Business Insider. Honda Malaysia reported that several recall notices had been mailed, but due to an outdated database, they had only managed to reach the original owner of the City, and not the current.
This marks the sixth death in the Southeast Asian country, and the Associated Press reports that Honda Malaysia has managed to repair only 84 percent of all recalled vehicles. It's worth mentioning that other auto manufacturers involved in the Takata fiasco include BMW, General Motors, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Subaru, and Toyota.
