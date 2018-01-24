Hyundai Recalls 88,000 Cars for Fire Hazard

Hyundai announced a recall Wednesday on 88,000 older cars due to a problem in the anti-lock braking system wiring that could cause it to catch on fire, the Associated Press reports.

The recall covers some 2006 Sonatas and all 2006 through 2011 Azeras. Water can leak into the ABS control modules, which are always powered whether the car is on or not. This can cause a short circuit that could result in an engine compartment fire.

The repair, which will begin Feb. 23, involves installing a relay that will switch off power to the ABS module when the ignition is off. It is unclear how this will prevent the problem from occurring while the ignition is on, however. The AP reports that Hyundai may provide more guidance later Wednesday. We've reached out to Hyundai ourselves to see if we can get a better explanation of the repair.

Although this could be a serious issue, it is, fortunately, a pretty rare one. The AP reports that documents show one overheated ABS module in South Korea and one fire in the U.S., but no injuries. Still, it will be a good idea to get your affected Hyundai repaired as soon as possible.