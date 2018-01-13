FCA Recalls 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Minivans for Stalling Fix

Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 162,000 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivans to fix a software flaw that might cause engines to stall.

One accident was potentially related to the problem, FCA said in a statement on Friday.

The automaker said it had determined that under a rare set of circumstances, the engine control module might incorrectly assess the engine's operating status, causing the engine to stall.

Most stalling incidents related to the glitch occurred at low speeds or when the minivans were being started.

Customers will be informed when they can bring in the minivans to dealers for a free update of engine control software, FCA said.

The company's voluntary recall comes several months after a consumer advocacy group called on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to look into the problem. The Center for Auto Safety said at least 50 owners had reported stalling in their new minivans.

“Following the Center for Auto Safety’s petition in November, we are pleased to see Chrysler respond appropriately by conducting a full recall of the Pacifica Minivans," said Jason Levine, the group's executive director. “We look forward to seeing Chrysler undertake a model recall by rapidly contacting all affected owners to ensure this remedy is applied to every single vehicle before this defect results in a serious injury or death."

The NHTSA requested FCA respond to questions about the engine stalling in December.

Nearly 154,000 vehicles in the U.S. are included in the recall, along with more than 8,000 additional vehicles sold in other countries.

Hybrid gas-electric versions of the minivans are not included.