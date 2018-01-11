More Exclusive BMW M Showrooms Are on the Way

Globally, demand for high-performance automobiles is rising. So it’s no wonder that BMW is focusing a lot of energy on its M division. The company announced that it's increasing the number of exclusive M showrooms worldwide.

Over the last four years, the number of dealerships BMW has certified to sell its M models has doubled to include 850 businesses. But in order to deliver a superior customer experience, BMW is adding a number of showrooms which only feature its M cars. The latest exclusively M show room is Performance Munich Autos in Singapore. The shop not only includes a showroom filled with the latest and greatest M models but also offers up M specific workshop services.

The new showroom spans more than 48,000 square feet. It has a lounge where customers can spec their own cars based on a variety of color samples, applications and leather choices. There’s also a delivery suite made to give an unforgettable experience. New buyers are welcomed with a personalized message followed by a product video. Finally, the room is gradually lit until the customer’s vehicle sits in the spotlight, waiting for the new owner to ride off into the sunset with it.