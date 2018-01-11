The 2019 Honda Insight Will Get 50 MPG, Look Like a Honda

Officially billed as a "premium compact" slotting between the Civic and Accord, Honda's third-generation hybrid Insight aims to deliver future-friendly, green motoring in a palatable, luxurious-ish package.

Powered by an electric motor with a 1.5-liter, Atkinson-cycle gas engine serving as its wingman, Insight 3.0 will apparently produce "class-leading power" and get at least 50 mpg when it goes on sale later this year. That bests its predecessor which achieved just 41 mpg, according to the EPA but fails to hold a candle to the 70 mpg, first-gen Insight. To be fair, however, that car is quite a bit more spartan than the new one.

In fact, Honda is promising best-in-class interior space in addition to niceties like available perforated leather, a 7-inch LCD gauge cluster, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.