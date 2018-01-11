The 2019 Honda Insight Will Get 50 MPG, Look Like a Honda
Honda's third-generation Insight delivers an unconventional powertrain in a decidedly conventional package.
Officially billed as a "premium compact" slotting between the Civic and Accord, Honda's third-generation hybrid Insight aims to deliver future-friendly, green motoring in a palatable, luxurious-ish package.
Powered by an electric motor with a 1.5-liter, Atkinson-cycle gas engine serving as its wingman, Insight 3.0 will apparently produce "class-leading power" and get at least 50 mpg when it goes on sale later this year. That bests its predecessor which achieved just 41 mpg, according to the EPA but fails to hold a candle to the 70 mpg, first-gen Insight. To be fair, however, that car is quite a bit more spartan than the new one.
In fact, Honda is promising best-in-class interior space in addition to niceties like available perforated leather, a 7-inch LCD gauge cluster, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.
According to Honda America Car Sales Senior Vice President Henio Arcangeli Jr., "The new 2019 Honda Insight signals we are entering a new era of electrification with a new generation of Honda products that offer customers the benefits of advanced powertrain technology without the traditional trade-offs in design, premium features or packaging."
Appearance-wise, the new Insight... just looks like a car. A car made by Honda. Looking like the long-lost middle child of Honda's sedan lineup, the Insight is refreshingly devoid of any virtue-signaling, green-car design quirks.
Slated for a full, in-the-metal debut at the Detroit Auto Show this Monday, the new Honda Insight will be built in Greensburg, Indiana.
