McLaren 570GT Gets 570S Handling With New Sport Pack

In days past, if you were in the market for an entry-level British supercar, liked the more subdued look of the McLaren 570GT, but craved the more lively handling of the 570S, you were kinda SOL. Now though, McLaren is offering the 570GT Sport Pack, a car seemingly made just for you.

Introduced as a more relaxed, grand touring version of the 570S, the 570GT featured a more elegant, sideways-opening rear glass hatch design that also allowed for a little cargo space. It also softened the suspension and slowed down the steering 2 percent—changes that many customers apparently weren't all that crazy about.

Sold as a $5,950 option and available thanks to popular demand, the new 570GT Sport Pack swaps back in the same suspension, steering, stability control setup, and Pirelli P-Zero Corsa tires found in the 570S. This results in a car that wears the appearance and practicality of the GT but according to McLaren, bears an on-road demeanor identical to the S.