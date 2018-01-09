Mazda Files Patent for Driver Awareness Tech

Driver assists like ABS and stability control have been making their way into cars for the better part of 30 years. More recent developments are features like active damping suspension, adjustable throttle response, variable ratio steering, and automatic braking. Last week, Mazda filed a U.S. patent for a system that, if feasible, will take driver assists to the next level.

“When finding the driver distracted (such as looking aside), this system provides driving assistance that enhances his or her motivation to drive by encouraging him or her to drive actively and thereby increase his or her internal focus on driving.” It all sounds like it fell out of a Psych 101 textbook. The short version is basically that the car is always trying to influence you to behave within its parameters. The system starts with sensors on the steering wheel and pedals, as well as a camera fixed on the driver’s face.