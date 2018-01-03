Woman Covers Her Lamborghini Huracan in 1.3 Million Crystals

How do you make a bright red Lamborghini Huracan even more eye-catching? The only logical step is to glue more than a million crystals onto the bodywork, of course, which is exactly what Daria Radionova did and shared with her 63,000 Instagram followers.

This odd crystal "wrap" was done by Vinceri, crystal specialists that do these sorts of jobs for a living. According to Motor1, the shop glued roughly 1.3 million Swarovski crystals onto the Rosso Mars-finished bodywork. In this video it appears that each crystal was affixed by hand, so we can't begin to imagine how long the project took to complete.