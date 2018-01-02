Forecast: Autonomous-Vehicle Sales to Top 33 Million in 2040

Autonomous vehicles should hit the U.S. in a more meaningful way—in other words beyond retrofit test cars—as soon as next year, with more than 33 million sold globally in 2040, according to a release Tuesday.

"We as consumers are going to start to get hands-on experience much sooner than expected," Jeremy Carlson, principal automotive analyst at IHS Markit, told The Drive in a phone interview. "Consumers are going to get exposure in a handful of cities to start with," he added, pointing to the call-a-ride service involving autonomous cars now operating on a limited basis in Phoenix.

Carlson thinks the utility offered by self-driving vehicles will be embraced once people find themselves able to drink coffee and read a newspaper while en route to work, for instance.

"There are a lot of people who think they know what the technology is, but consumers don't really know, because they haven't experience it," he said.

The first year of significant volume won't come for another four years, according to the projections from the business information provider.