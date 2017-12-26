Holiday Travel Drives Up Prices at the Pumps

As millions of Americans take to the roads to see friends and family for the holidays, the price of gas is displaying a short-term rise.

The national price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.44, up two cents from a week ago and 26 cents higher than a year ago, AAA said on Tuesday.

"The increase in driving demand is likely the cause for increases in some states," the motoring club said in a statement.

Still, motorists in 33 states are paying less to fill up than a week ago, down as much as nine cents, AAA calculates. Motorists in Alabama and Texas are paying the least, at an average of $2.17 a gallon, while the most costly gas is found in Hawaii, where it averages $3.29 a gallon.