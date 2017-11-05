Lamborghini Murcielago Driver Wrecks It Street Racing A Honda Civic In Toronto

One of Toronto's major arteries was significantly more congested than usual early Saturday morning after a driver in a Lamborghini Murciélago who appears to have been street racing evidently ran out of luck and/or skill.

Thanks to dashcam footage uploaded by Reddit user ReeG, a Murciélago LP 640 Roadster can be seen going at a dangerously significant clip northbound on the Don Valley Parkway with what appears to be a white, wingless, hatchback (the big, fake vents give it away) Honda Civic, of all things, ambitiously in tow.

Ten minutes and less than 5 miles later, the same Lambo is seen stationary, facing the wrong way round, and significantly smashed up, leaning against a dump truck with two other cars pulled over close by. Both panels that wear the V-12 supercar's front and rear license plates are strewn across the road at an angle that perfectly puts this guy's reg in plain view of the camera, somewhat karmically, for the world to see.