Ducati Unveils the 2018 Scrambler 1100 at EICMA 

Today at EICMA, Ducati introduced the big brother to its successful Scrambler 800, the Ducati Scrambler 1100. Here is the brief rundown and what you can expect from the new scrambler which is poised to take on others in the modern classic class like the Triumph Thruxton and Bonneville T120, Honda CB1100 and Yamaha SCR950.

Ducati The Ducati Scrambler 1100 With the heart and soul of the Monster 1100, The Ducati Scrambler 1100 is gonna punch around town harder and faster than Tyson in his prime.

With the popularity of the Scrambler line, Ducati is upping the ante by introducing the Scrambler 1100. The beefier Scrambler will feature a new 1079cc L-Twin engine derived from the Monster 1100. The new Scrambler will put out around 86 hp at 7,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 88.4 Nm at 4,750 rpm. With number like this, we expect power delivery to be smooth and punchy through the rev range.

Ducati Beefy Urban Scrambler Pirelli specifically designed the MT60 RS tire for the Ducati Scrambler 1100.

The Scrambler 1100 will also feature full technology package from Bosch which will include: ABS, Cornering ABS, and Traction Control systems. Other notable features will include a full ride-by-wire system, three ride modes: Active, Journey, & City. Active Riding Mode provides full engine power (86 hp), a direct throttle connection and a Traction Control level that's compatible with sport riding. Journey Riding Mode is perfect for everyday use: full L-twin power (86 hp), a more fluid throttle connection than with Active mode and a Traction Control level developed for leisure riding. The third Riding Mode, City, lowers engine power to 75 hp (and 88 Nm of maximum torque), the same as on the Scrambler 800.

Ducati Motorcycles For Hipsters are Still Trending If you are going to buy a bike it might as well do the job and make you look good at the same time.

The Ducati Scrambler 1100 will feature an all-new twin upper spar steel Trellis frame to support the additional size and power produced by the new L-Twin. All while the rear is completed by an aluminum subframe. With a steering head angle of 24.5° and a 110 mm offset on the fork yokes, the Scrambler 1100 claims to be very maneuverable on city streets and alpine roads. We’ll have to see how nimble it is when we can get our hands on one. With a 3.9-gallon fuel tank, the Scrambler 1100 will allow for a decent range between fill-ups whether your goal is commuting or long stints on the highway.

Ducati The Scrambler 1100 Will Still Come In Classic Yellow Just like it's baby brother the Scrambler 800. The Scrambler 1100 base model will be available in Classic Yellow and Black