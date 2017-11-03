Car Autonomy Levels Explained

If you've done any reading at all about autonomous cars, the different levels of autonomy have probably been mentioned at some point. For instance, Audi's claims that the new A8 has achieved Level 3 autonomy, or The Drive's Alex Roy calling out other publications that get the levels of autonomy wrong. But what, exactly, are these levels of autonomy? And why is it such a big deal that we do not refer to Level 4 autonomy features as if they were Level 3?

The levels of autonomy are a progression of self-driving features that engineering experts SAE International have outlined. These levels range from no self-driving features at all through fully-autonomous driving. They are as follows: