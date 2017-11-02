2018 Honda Civic Type R Hits Dealerships

After a successful launch and high praise from hot hatch junkies, the limited-edition Honda Civic Type R is going mainstream. The 2017 Civic Type R may have just launched this June, but the 2018 model is already on sale.

The 2018 Civic Type R now starts at $34,100, a $215 price bump over the previous model despite no other changes. As before, the new CTR uses Honda's signature turbocharged 2.0-liter VTEC engine, which produces 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Honda's mega hatch is loaded with other performance goodies like a 6-speed manual transmission, limited-slip differential, torque steer-mitigating suspension, and adaptive damper system for a more comfortable ride.

Despite its sporty nature, the new Type R is essentially a fully-loaded Civic. This means that satellite navigation, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, and many other creature comforts found on other Civic trims are standard on the CTR. Honda's safety suite is no exception, so the Type R is equipped with Brake Assist, Electronic Brake Distribution, Stability Assist/Traction Control, and a multi-angle rearview camera.

We're hoping that the increased availability and new model year will reduce the insane dealership markup that the Civic Type R is cursed with. With more powerful versions of the hot hatch on the way, Honda will hopefully pull a Dodge and penalize dealerships that overcharged for the 2017 CTR by blacklisting them from getting new variants of the car.

The Civic Type R is a brilliant performance car, but worth $50,000? It is not.