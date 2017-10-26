The Bloodhound Supersonic Jet Car's First Test Was a Success

The Bloodhound SSC has made slow but steady progress toward becoming fully operational and hopefully becoming the first car to exceed 1,000 miles per hour. On Thursday the project reached another important milestone, its first test runs on the runway at Cornwall Airport Newquay.

For the past month, engineers have worked hard to make sure all of the car's systems were up for its first runs. That includes not only its steering, brakes, suspension, and data systems, but also its EJ200 jet engine sourced from a Eurofighter Typhoon—not exactly standard equipment for a Toyota Camry. Neither is the engine's 135,000 horsepower. No, we didn't add three extra zeros. One hundred thirty-five thousand horsepower. If aimed vertically, the Bloodhound SSC would launch straight up to 25,000 feet, where it would then break the sound barrier.