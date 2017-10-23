Photo Gallery: The Moto Beach Classic at Bolsa Chica State Beach, California

On October 14th, the world of motorcycles descended upon Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach for the inaugural Moto Beach Classic.

Sam Bendall Dirt Flat Track Descends Upon Bolsa Chica State Beach The Moto Beach Classic featured a 110-foot x 300-foot dirt flat track built atop the parking lot located south of Warner Avenue and Pacifica Coast Highway. Different class of motorcycles races included: Super Hooligan, Open Pro, Run What Ya’ Brung, Cycle Zombies Degenerate Choppers & Tank Shift Vintage.

Located just south of Long Beach, California, Bolsa Chica State Beach is nestled up against the pacific ocean and the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve. For the majority of the year, this three-mile stretch of beach is generally a quiet coastal area, with a smattering of bicyclist, rollerbladers, and skateboarders on a bike path and surfers and fishermen dotting the landscape. Not on the 14th, though.

Sam Bendall BMW Salty Sprint Drag Race Leticia Cline—motorcyclist, flat track racer, and badass—plays flag girl for the day by cueing the racers in the BMW Salty Sprint Drag Race.

The day began at 8 a.m. with a surf competition. By 11 a.m., the roar of flat track and mini-moto racing practice sessions had washed out the crashing of the waves, music echoed from the Salty Sea Legs concert venue, and the bike path bustled with event-goers eager to catch a glimpse of the action. By the afternoon and evening hours, the festival was in full swing, with bands playing, a Super Hooligan Flat Track Competition, and the BMW Salty Sprint Drag Race.

Sam Bendall Roland Sands Hypes Up the Crowd Roland Sands pilots "The Squatch" banging out a couple wheelies in front of the crowd to amp them up.

The Moto Beach Classic was the brainchild of Roland Sands, who worked hard for years to see a beachfront motorcycle-inspired event come to fruition in order to expand the footprint of motorcycle culture in the area. Luckily, your humble author was on site to capture the happenings at the event, which you can check out below in the photo gallery.

Sam Bendall Mini Moto Racing Shows Us that Motorcycling is Family-Friendly Mini Moto Racing is exactly what it sounds like: Small motorcycles on a closed pavement race track. Riders range from 4 years old to grown adults. The bikes might be small, but Mini Moto is a fast-paced, exhilarating spectacle to behold.