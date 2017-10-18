Toyota Recalls 310,000 Siennas Over Leaky Shift Lever
The minivans are at risk of popping out of Park and rolling away.
Toyota has announced a recall of approximately 310,000 Sienna minivans from model years 2005-2007, 2009, and 2010. That's all model years from the van's second-generation save for 2004 and 2008, for some reason. Are Toyota's shifter assembly people extra diligent during Summer Olympic years? Anywho, the company says that grease inside of the automatic shift lever could leak out onto other components, causing a malfunction. Affected Siennas are at risk of being shifted out of "Park" while the brakes are off. This could cause the Toyota minivan to roll if on a hill.
As par for the course, Toyota will replace all of the affected cars' shift lock solenoids and regrease, free of charge. All owners of affected Siennas can expect to be notified via snail mail before mid-December.
Concerned Sienna owners can go to Toyota's official recall page and enter their vehicle identification number to check whether their particular minivan is eligible for a new shift lock solenoid. NHTSA also lets you input the VIN of any vehicle to check if it's part of a recall. Toyota customer service can be reached at 1-800-331-4331.
- RELATEDFord Recalls 1.3 Million F-150 and Super Duty Trucks Over Frozen Door LatchesAffected doors are at risk of either not opening or not closing fully, Ford says.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla Recalls 11,000 Model X Crossovers over Second-Row Seat IssueWhen folded back up, the second-row seats are at risk of not locking into place securely.READ NOW
- RELATEDNissan Recalling All Cars Sold in Japan Over the Past 3 YearsBecause of an apparent oversight in vehicle inspection, all of its cars in Japan must undergo recertification.READ NOW
- RELATEDChrysler Pacifica Recalled Because Hoonage Might Unbuckle the KiddosHold off on track days in your Pacifica until you get your recall notice.READ NOW
- RELATEDFiat-Chrysler Recalls More Than 440,000 Late-Model Ram TrucksVarious models built between 2013 and 2017 may have defective water pumps that could overheat and catch fire.READ NOW