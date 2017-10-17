Teen Arrested for Breaking Into Cars in Jail Parking Lot Minutes After Being Released from Same Jail
The suspect allegedly climbed a wall to get into the employee parking lot.
Minutes after an inmate was released from a county jail in California, police say they arrested 18-year-old Dorian Singh for a second time for allegedly stealing items from a car in the employee parking lot.
According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, after being released from custody around 1:10 a.m. on Sunday morning, the suspect “scaled a wall and entered the secured West Valley Detention Center employee parking lot.”
Police say Singh broke an employee's car window, ransacked the vehicle and stole property and later attempted to break into another car.
A deputy patrolling the area heard a car alarm outside the jail. After investigating the noise, followed by a “short-foot pursuit” of the suspect, the recently-freed inmate was sent back to jail on new charges of burglary and vandalism.
