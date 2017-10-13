Lamborghini Huracan Splits in Half and Bursts Into Flames After Miami Crash

Some scary scenes out of North Miami Beach at around 2 a.m. Friday morning as a Lamborghini Huracan driver hit a tree, splitting the car in half and bursting into flames. The supercar's two occupants both survived and were taken to separate hospitals.

According to CBS Miami, the V-10 Lambo was traveling at "a high rate of speed" through 167th Street and Third Court when the driver lost control of the supercar, crashed into a tree knocking it down, then slamming into a parked Chrysler 200. Moments later, witnesses apparently heard a loud explosion and went outside to find a flaming Huracan split into two pieces with its apparent "young guy" driver screaming, arms and legs ablaze.

"It was like a ‘Boom’ and when I looked to my side I saw the car on fire in two pieces. I saw the guy get out of the car with fire on his arm and legs and he was screaming," said Pedro Huamchumo.

According to 7 News Miami, the man tried to flee the scene before police intervened. All westbound lanes on 167th Street were closed from Northeast Fifth Avenue to Miami Avenue, but have since reopened.

The more seriously injured of the car's two occupants was taken to Ryder Trauma Center with burns while their companion was taken to Aventura Hospital.

Heavy rainfall experienced in the area may have contributed to the crash. Upon inspection of surveillance video obtained by CBS, hydroplaning is apparently evident. Considering the fiery aftermath of the collision, the heavy rain may have also had a hand in the frankly surprising survival of the Lamborghini's occupants.

An unconfirmed report suggests that an alleged second driver was also involved. The crash is currently under police investigation.