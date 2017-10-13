Lingerie Thieves Lead Cops on a Fiery Car Chase
The wild ordeal ended with a vehicle full of stolen Victoria's Secret clothing bursting into flames.
In what may turn out to be the hottest lingerie story of the season, police in Frontenac, Missouri were led on a wild car chase that ended as the suspects’ vehicle burst into flames on the highway.
Officers were in pursuit of a group of females on Wednesday afternoon suspected of shoplifting nearly $8,000 worth of stuff from a nearby Victoria’s Secret, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
After spotting a 2007 Nissan Altima that was thought to be the getaway car, police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects chose to flee instead.
The cops say the car then hit a curb leading to two flat tires, before eventually coming to a stop as it caught on fire. They believe “the heat and sparks from riding on the tire rims” was the likely cause of the automotive blaze.
The suspects were arrested, and there were no reported injuries other than what looked like pretty significant visible damage to the Altima.
- RELATEDIowa Man Prompts Police Car Chase Because it Was On His Bucket ListA mid-2000s Chevy Malibu was an interesting choice for purposely getting chased by cops.READ NOW
- RELATEDTeen Allegedly Steals Ford Mustang, Leads Cops on 5-Second Car ChaseGrand theft auto isn't as easy in real life as it is in the game.READ NOW
- RELATEDEerie Drone Footage Shows Postal Worker Deliver Mail in Wildfire-Destroyed NeighborhoodOne of the most surreal—and strangely uplifting—things you'll see this year.READ NOW
- RELATEDFlorida Man Flees Cops in Boozy Beach Chase While Broadcasting on Facebook LiveOh, Florida Man.READ NOW
- RELATEDDash Cam Video Shows Teen Crush Cop Car, Flee Police in Stolen BulldozerToo soon to blame Grand Theft Auto?READ NOW