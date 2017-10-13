Lingerie Thieves Lead Cops on a Fiery Car Chase

The wild ordeal ended with a vehicle full of stolen Victoria's Secret clothing bursting into flames.

By Brian Beers
Victoria's Secret Celebrate T-Shirt Bra Launch
ANTHONY BEHAR / Sipa USA via AP

In what may turn out to be the hottest lingerie story of the season, police in Frontenac, Missouri were led on a wild car chase that ended as the suspects’ vehicle burst into flames on the highway.

Officers were in pursuit of a group of females on Wednesday afternoon suspected of shoplifting nearly $8,000 worth of stuff from a nearby Victoria’s Secret, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

After spotting a 2007 Nissan Altima that was thought to be the getaway car, police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects chose to flee instead.

Iowa Man Prompts Police Car Chase Because it Was On His Bucket ListBy Eric Brandt Posted in Sheet/Metal
Teen Allegedly Steals Ford Mustang, Leads Cops on 5-Second Car ChaseBy Justin Hughes Posted in Sheet/Metal
Eerie Drone Footage Shows Postal Worker Deliver Mail in Wildfire-Destroyed NeighborhoodBy Kyle Cheromcha Posted in Watch This
Florida Man Flees Cops in Boozy Beach Chase While Broadcasting on Facebook LiveBy Kyle Cheromcha Posted in News
Dash Cam Video Shows Teen Crush Cop Car, Flee Police in Stolen BulldozerBy Kyle Cheromcha Posted in News

The cops say the car then hit a curb leading to two flat tires, before eventually coming to a stop as it caught on fire. They believe “the heat and sparks from riding on the tire rims” was the likely cause of the automotive blaze.

The suspects were arrested, and there were no reported injuries other than what looked like pretty significant visible damage to the Altima.

MORE TO READ