Lingerie Thieves Lead Cops on a Fiery Car Chase

In what may turn out to be the hottest lingerie story of the season, police in Frontenac, Missouri were led on a wild car chase that ended as the suspects’ vehicle burst into flames on the highway.

Officers were in pursuit of a group of females on Wednesday afternoon suspected of shoplifting nearly $8,000 worth of stuff from a nearby Victoria’s Secret, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. After spotting a 2007 Nissan Altima that was thought to be the getaway car, police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspects chose to flee instead.