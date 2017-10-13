You Could Buy This Like-New 162-Mile BMW E30 For $82,000

The E30 3-Series BMW is without a doubt the most beloved model to come out of Bavaria. Endless potential, exceptional convenience, and a hint of German luxury have kept it in enthusiasts' circles since it dropped in the late '80s, and they're everywhere. However, much like other treasured sports cars of yesteryear, it's getting harder to find a clean example of the classic. With that being said, you probably won't find a cleaner one than this like-new Bimmer that just popped up on German eBay with only 162 miles and an $82,000 price tag.