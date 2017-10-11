Honda's 'Baby NSX' Patent Was Actually Its Vision GT Concept Car

Back in July, we reported on a mysterious patent filed by Honda showing what appeared to be a small, topless sports car of some kind. We, along with much of the automotive press, wishfully speculated that this was the second coming of the S2000. Well, this week saw the release of the Gran Turismo Sport demo and, a little inadvertently, several new additions to the Vision GT virtual concept car program. I think you know where this is going.

Turns out, that "baby NSX" patent was for the Honda Sports Vision Gran Turismo video-game-only car. Insert sad trombone noise here.