This Pristine 1979 Pontiac Trans Am Has Traveled Just 65 Miles Since New

It's impossible to look at a late-1970s Pontiac Trans Am without thinking of Smokey and the Bandit, especially when dressed in the signature firechicken livery. And while it may be a bit stereotypical, the original owner of this 65-mile, like-new Pontiac knew that this trend was coming before it even kicked off, turning it into a key investment opportunity. This story is much more than skin deep, though, as this Trans Am has much more experience than the miles could ever hope to show.

Purchased from the factory in 1978, this top-notch Ponti fell in the hands of William Leland III, otherwise known as Bill Jr. His surname, Leland, is well known in the Detroit area and came to fame when William's ancestor Henry founded Cadillac in 1902. Additionally, he went on to start Lincoln Motor Company 15 years later.