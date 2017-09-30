Can a Cruiser Go Electric? Tacita Thinks So

When most people think of cruisers, they think of motorcycles that are long, low, and loud—most likely a Harley-Davidson with its distinctive V-twin rumble. But at the American International Motorcycle Expo this year, Italian manufacturer Tacita revealed the T-Cruise, an unusual take on the American cruiser powered not by gasoline, but electricity. Some say loud pipes save lives, but there are no pipes at all on the T-Cruise. The frame is long, and though it doesn't have the seemingly required V-twin engine, the covers for the electric motor vaguely evoke a V-shape. The actual motor generates 30 kilowatts (40 horsepower) at 8,000 rpm and 70 Newton-meters (52 pound-feet) of torque.

Tacita

That may not seem like much power, but a five-speed transmission should help the T-Cruise make the best use of it. A gearshift is unusual for an electric motorcycle. The Energica Ego your writer once rode has no clutch or gearshift at all—just one continuous gear that covered all speeds remarkably well, much as in most electric cars. But the Ego also makes 136 horsepower, nearly 100 more than the T-Cruise. The motorcycles are also designed for very different purposes: The Ego is made to go fast, while the T-Cruise is made to glide along comfortably. Like the Ego, the T-Cruise features multiple power modes favoring economy or performance, plus a reverse gear that most gasoline-powered motorcycles don't have. Tacita seems to have taken comfort quite seriously. The hand-stitched leather saddle looks quite cozy, and the footpegs can be placed in three different positions for the best rider fit. The suspension is fairly traditional, with hydraulic telescopic 41-millimeter front forks and twin rear shock absorbers with preload and 65 millimeters of travel. The brakes are from Brembo, linked front and rear, with regenerative braking available to help recharge the battery as you slow down.

Tacita