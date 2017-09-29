This Maserati on Craigslist is a 'Beautiful Italian Paperweight'

Italian cars have a reputation for being somewhat eccentric, to put it kindly, and not being the most affordable cars to repair. One particular owner is fed up with his 2004 Maserati Coupe, which he described in his Craigslist ad as "a $16,000 paperweight," an "Italian money toilet," and "Satan's chariot to Hell (or bankruptcy)."

Don't hold back. Tell us what you really think.

The owner tells a sad story about how he always lusted after Italian sports cars, with their curves and brash exhaust notes that just scream "exotic." After achieving his dream with this car, it spent half its time in the shop, cost him $11,000 in the last six months alone, and still isn't working properly.

"Now my own kids come to me and ask me why there's no food to eat and the electricity has been turned off and I have to tell them it's because Daddy's car is sick again," he wrote.

"The voodoo priests at the Maserati dealer insist it's fixed. But it's not. And I've seen their facility. There's no tools, just an altar to Alejandro DeTomaso where they place the still-beating hearts and smoking wallets of Maserati owners and ask for a vision of what the @#$$ is wrong with their clients' cars," the seller wrote.