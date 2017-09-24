Chrysler Pacifica Recalled Because Hoonage Might Unbuckle the Kiddos

If you’re a mom or dad carving up corners in your Chrysler Pacifica while taking your kids to practice, you might want to take it easy until you get your recall notice. Chrysler is issuing a recall for about 50,000 Pacifica minivans due to a seat belt issue that can come up while hooning.



“In certain passenger seating and vehicle situations, the second-row center seating position seat belt buckle could cause the left outboard seat belt to become unlatched,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association. Since it pertains to the middle seat in the second row, the recall is only for eight-passenger Pacificas. If you have a seven-seater with captain’s chairs in the back, you’re good.



Fiat-Chrysler issued a statement expanding on what the recall is about. The statement says the issue arises in “extreme handling maneuvers.” Since nobody who drives a Pacifica performs extreme handling maneuvers, this issue was discovered in FCA’s own testing and no accidents or injuries have been reported for this issue.



To summarize; if you take a corner too hard in your eight-passenger Pacifica, the middle seat belt in the second row could come unbuckled. FCA is fixing it by realigning the buckles. Next time you’re whipping around the track or carving up canyons in your Chrysler Pacifica, just make sure nobody is in the affected seat.