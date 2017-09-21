Luxury Cars Are Needlessly Complicated, Genesis Boss Says

Hyundai and Genesis Head of Vehicle Test & High-Performance Development, has a different view of what a luxury car should be than his competitors. At last week's unveiling of the new G70, Albert Biermann minced no words about what he thought about the sophisticated technology companies like BMW and Mercedes are using in their cars these days, Drive reports.

“It’s all marketing, first of all,” Biermann said. “How many people really buy it later on? Much of this exists for media, to give a hype, to show the technology level. But how many people really buy it later on? If the tech will fail, you’re just adding the burden to the buyer, right?”

Biermann should know. Before joining Hyundai and Genesis, he was Vice President of Engineering at BMW M Automobiles. He knows his competition literally inside and out.

Indeed, Tyler Hoover of Autotrader Oversteer recently bought a 2005 BMW 745i, which originally cost more than $75,000 new, for just $3,400. Though it runs and drives well, nearly every warning light on the dashboard is on, "creating what looks like a smaller version of a Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Concert," Hoover writes.

Writer and YouTuber Tavarish, (a.k.a. Freddy Hernandez), has built a reputation on buying used luxury cars with significant technology failures and repairing them for pennies on the dollar.