The Rules of the Road Were All Blown Away in Hurricane Irma

I live in St. Petersburg, FL and just had the two most stressful and hellish weeks of my life. As Hurricane Irma made its way through the Caribbean as a Catagory 5 storm, Florida was sent into a panic. I've lived in Florida since 1980 and have never been this concerned about a hurricane before. Irma was the largest and most powerful hurricane we've ever faced. In the week before the storm reached us, I did everything possible to protect my home and to prepare for impending doom.

Trees were trimmed. The deck was cleared of all furniture and other things that would become airborne. The yard was tidied up. The roof was cleared off all debris. The gutters were cleaned. Basically, a year's worth of seasonal home projects were all done in a matter of days.

If you ever had the pleasure of preparing for a major hurricane, you know what I'm talking about. You need to buy everything you might possibly need for several days after the storm as stores might not be open for you to buy things as you normally would. Grocery stores and gas stations were cleaned out. Things that were ordered via Amazon to avoid having to hunt them down at a store never arrived. You can't buy anything that is remotely perishable or requires cooking. On top of trying to stock up on food and water for after the hurricane, just finding food to eat in the days leading up to it was becoming a problem.

Through the chaos of prepping, bulk shopping for canned goods, and trying to keep the car full of gas, there was a level of civility between everyone. We were all in the same boat. Everyone was scared and everyone was nice to each other. I saw no fights for food or water at the store. Even as the track changed and put us in Irma's crosshairs the day before landfall, the chaos of making that last trip to the grocery store was a polite chaos.

I live just 1,000 feet from the water, but am out of the flood zone. Half of my neighborhood evacuated due to the risk of being flooded. Sunday was oddly calm. No one was really on the road. Everyone was hunkered down at home waiting for the power to go out.

We lost power at 4:08 pm on Sunday and it was off for six full days. After the power was gone on Sunday, all we could do was wait for Irma to pass and hope for the best. At sundown, it was practically pitch black outside. There was still a dim glow to the clouds from the sun, but at street level, you couldn't see much. The worst of Irma arrived around midnight and lasted until around 4:00 am. As the winds howled less by 5:00 am, we finally got some sleep.