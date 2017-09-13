Borgward Isabella Concept Brings Back a Historic Automotive Name

Borgward was a German luxury car brand that originally ran from 1929 through 1961. The brand started a comeback back in 2008 when Christian Borgward, grandson of original founder Carl Borgward, revived the brand with the help of Chinese investors.

Together, they unveiled the BX7 crossover at the 2015 Frankfurt Motor Show, and started selling it in China in 2016. The BX7 has since been joined by the smaller BX5 crossover in Borgward's Chinese lineup.

Now, the new Borgward is hoping to build some momentum with the all-new Isabella concept, revealed at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show. It brings back the storied Isabella name, which was the original Borgward’s best-selling model when it was produced from 1954 through 1961. This versatile platform was available as a saloon, coupe, cabriolet, wagon, or even a small pickup truck.