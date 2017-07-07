Toyota's New Headquarters in Texas to Employ 4,000 People

Toyota North America has just celebrated the grand opening of its shiny, new headquarters located in Plano, Texas—a move that is set to add 4,000 jobs to North Texas, according to a press release. Part of the Japanese automaker's $10 billion, five-year, American investment plan (a plan that includes the $1.3 billion Camry plant reno), Toyota's new Texan campus boasts over 2 million square feet of corporate workspace while occupying 100 acres of land in total.

Toyota's new digs do look impressive, featuring seven buildings, a healthy smattering of food and fitness facilities, all tied together by a large, green courtyard where Toyota employees can go and have a cigarette or two get some fresh air.

Speaking of green, 20,000 on-site solar panels will provide a third of all electricity consumed by the new headquarters. Massive cisterns placed above four parking structures will be able to store 400,000 gallons of rainwater.

“Our new campus has fun, unexpected, and even playful features that reflect our commitment to be a world-class leader in innovation with state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technologies,” said Toyota facilities general manager Doug Beebe in the press release.

All of this swankiness should make it a pretty pleasant place for 'Yota employees to spend time. Now, how about that MR2 revival, guys?