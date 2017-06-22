This Massachusetts HOV Lane Passenger Is a Literal Dummy

During the morning commute, many solo drivers sit in traffic, watching cars with two or more passengers go flying past them in the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane. Thursday morning, a man decided to put a dummy in his passenger seat—an actual dummy, not a human with a low IQ—to slide by traffic on Interstate 93 in Charlestown, Massachusetts. The Massachusetts State Police are no dummies themselves, though, and figured out the deception quickly.

As the State Police posted on Facebook, Trooper Todd Glidden was monitoring traffic on I-93 and noticed a passenger that "just didn't seem right." Glidden attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. At the end of the HOV lane, Trooper Kevin O'Brien attempted to stop the car himself, but the driver again refused. Trooper Glidden eventually managed to track down and stop the car. When he did, he found a well-dressed dummy in the passenger seat rather than a human.