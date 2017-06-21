Audi E-Tron Sportback to Enter Production in 2019 in Brussels

Audi is bringing another full-electric e-tron model, the Audi e-tron Sportback, to production in 2019 at its Brussels factory following the launch of the Audi e-tron electric SUV in 2018, the automaker announced in a press release Wednesday, and an electric supercar could also be on the way.

Audi is looking to continue its innovation efforts with new e-tron electric models. Though the automaker has toyed with them in the past, contemporary technology has proved for some setbacks that indicated a viable high-performance EV for the brand would be a few years out. Now though, we know that there are two new EVs—the 320-kilowatt e-tron Sportback and the e-tron electric SUV—that are fresh and ready to come to market. Both cars will be built at the automaker's Brussels facility.

At the Formula E race in Berlin earlier in June, Audi R&D head Peter Mertens also hinted at the possibility of an e-tron supercar being in the works.

“You can very well imagine that at some point we will have an electric supercar," Mertens said, according to Car & Driver. "The question is, ‘Would I like to make it happen sooner?’ and the answer is, ‘Yes, of course.’ It is part of our plan. We’re not going to talk about that today, but I can tell you that for a brand like Audi, a supercar is always interesting, and it’s a segment in which we have been playing, we have been a very serious player.”

The thought of hybrid S and RS variants of certain models could also be very appealing to the enthusiast market. As the marque has proven before, Audi is particularly good at taking a relatively new technology and turning it into a usable source for both more performance and usability.