Linkin Park and Mercedes Partner to Celebrate AMG's Heritage

Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz's racing and performance wing, has been the luxury German car company's lifeblood since it was founded in 1967. AMG is most notably responsible for the eargasm-inducing Biturbo V-8s, and now the company is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The company already gave us some goody bags in the form of new special editions of three of its cars, but it wants to make its birthday this year extra special. To do that, it recruited the help of recent brand ambassador Linkin Park to organize a concert at its official arena on June 12th.

This affiliation comes as no surprise to fans of the band, as the two have been working together on a few other projects this year. A Mercedes-Benz AMG GT appeared in the music video for Linkin Park's hit single "Heavy," which headlines LP's newest album One More Light. Linkin Park is currently touring to promote the album, so what better way than for Mercedes-Benz to sponsor one of their concerts?

The event took place at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin as part of the Mercedes 50 Years of Driving Performance campaign. This year-long celebration comes in the form of many events, including the announcement of Mercedes's new hypercar later this year, and even more projects featuring the popular rock band.

Mercedes-AMG says it is excited to continue to work with Linkin Park, who are themselves self-professed car nerds. These partnerships will continue to share the automotive passion and bring exciting events to fans everywhere.