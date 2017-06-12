MV Agusta Unveils the Menacing RVS #1

Motorcycle brand MV Agusta just released a video officially unveiling the RVS #1, which is the first bike from the new RVS division. RVS stands for Reparto Veicoli Speciali, which roughly translates to "Special Vehicle Operations." It has an intimidating aesthetic and some serious engineering that makes it much more than just an appearance package.

Based on the Dragster street fighter-style bike, the RVS packs an 800-cc inline three-cylinder engine making 150 horsepower at 12,800 rpm, according to Roadracing World. It has several updated components over the normal 800, like the chain tensioner, starter motor, camshafts, and valve guides. They’ve added lightness, too, which lets the bike weigh in around 350 pounds.

One of the most striking things about the MV Agusta RVS is the lighting. It has an adaptive headlight along with a pair of LED spotlights on the right-hand side which are controlled by a dedicated switch. Different parts of the adaptive headlight turn on and off based on the speed and tilt of the bike, so it lights up the correct part of the road based on your riding.

“We don’t just build motorcycles, we engineer emotions,” MV Agusta president Giovanni Castiglioni has stated. The lofty praise for the band continues in the video below, with MV Agusta's technical director saying, “MV Agusta motorcycles are the embodiment of technology and passion molded into a physical object.”

We still don’t know much about what the RVS division is all about, but this new bike gives us an idea. They’ll likely be more customized, more expensive bespoke motorcycles for riders willing to pay top dollar for a premium, tailor made bike. Until it hits the market, enjoy the look and sound of the MV Agusta RVS #1.