C.J. Wilson, Aaron Carter to Join Top Gear America as Celebrity Guests

Since History Channel’s Top Gear USA was canceled and a new version on BBC America called Top Gear America—hosted by actor William Fichtner, journalist Tom Ford, and driver Antron Brown—was announced, there has been much speculation as to what the show will be like, and if it will go back to a studio format including celebrity guests, a la regular Top Gear.

As Justin Hughes reported here on The Drive, singer Chris Daughtry was first to be leaked to be appearing as a guest on the show. Since then, social media posts have revealed two more likely celebrity guests: former baseball pitcher and race team owner C.J. Wilson and singer Aaron Carter.

From C.J. Wilson’s Instagram picture, you will notice that they are back to a studio format with a live audience, where the guests will be interviewed by a host.