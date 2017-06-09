Britain Did Muscle Cars Just As Well As America Did

Once upon a time in the 1970s, Britain got tired of watching its former colonies making muscle cars. Australia had the Holden Torana A9X and Ford Falcon Cobra, whereas America was busy with the Pontiac Grand Am and Plymouth Duster. None of these were appealing for the Brits, so after a few nights in the shed spent testing how big a V-8 they couldfit under the hood and still make it close, they debuted two of the finest muscle cars of the 1970s: the Jensen Interceptor and the Aston Martin V8 Vantage. Fewer than 7,000 of these cars were made combined, with 6,408 Interceptors and 534 Vantages leaving their respective production facilities.

Heritage Images, Hulton Archive, via Getty Images Jensen Interceptor

The Jensen Interceptor got some attention here on The Drive last week, when an example popped up on the car auction site Bring a Trailer and sold for $38,500. In 1971, the Interceptor was offered with a 330-horsepower, 7.2-liter Chrysler 440 V-8 with "Six Pack" carburetors, which alone would prove its muscle car credentials beyond a doubt—but the TorqueFlite transmission and limited slip rear end were included in the package too. Its styling alone would trick most Americans into asking, "That's some Mopar thingamajig, isn't it?" They'd be half right, but only because of the engine. Today, you can get an Interceptor with a full restomod build called the Interceptor S, one which keeps all the magnificent looks, but without the...er, classic British reliability.

Heritage Images, Hulton Archive, via Getty Images Aston Martin V8 Vantage