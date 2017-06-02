Alternative OEM Wheels Can Give Your Car an Aftermarket Look

Want a simple way to customize your car? Install a different set of wheels. The problem is this can cost thousands of dollars. But I've given many of my cars a unique look by picking up used OEM wheels from different years, models, or even a manufacturers. Sets of OEM wheels are easy to find on Craigslist or eBay, often for a small fraction of the price of a set of aftermarket alloys. This is a great way to customize your look with a design that was never available on your car from the factory, without spending a lot of money.

The easiest way to do this is with wheels from a different year, as shown above. My 1989 Honda Civic wagon wore alloys from a first generation CRX. Their quirky design worked well with the uniqueness of my wagon, especially with my other customizations such as fog lights and Mini Cooper style hood stripes. This also meant that they shared the same bolt pattern, diameter, width, and offset. Fitment is the main factor you have to consider when mixing and matching wheels to your car. The bolt pattern must be the same. You have some wiggle room on the diameter, as long as you keep the size large enough to not rub on your brakes, and small enough that your tires don't rub on the body or suspension components. I plan to downsize my VW Jetta from its 16-inch Wolfsburg Edition wheels to 15-inch wheels from a lesser model so I can put beefier tires on and make it look tougher after its Ute conversion.