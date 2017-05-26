KTM Fuel-Injected 2-Stroke Engines for Off-Road Motorcycles Coming Soon

For the very first time, fuel-injected two-stroke engines are coming to mass-produced off-road motorcycles in the form of KTM’s patented TPI (Transfer Port Injection) system. TPI will be available on the US/Canadian model of the 250 XC-W, and on the EU models of the 250 EXC and 300 EXC Enduro bikes. It will also have oil injection, which isn't new technology, but it’s pretty innovative on a dirt bike. Say goodbye to premixing fuel and changing carb jetting and hello to better fuel economy and a smoother ride.

“We at KTM are committed to developing revolutionary technology,” said KTM Product Marketing Offroad boss Joachim Sauer in a press release, “we feel the game has once again been changed, as this is a global first,” he said of the TPI system.

Fuel injection would be “a major benefit to the rider for hassle free, two-stroke fun,” he added.

The new fuel injection system comes with some extra new kit, like a new throttle body and a new EMS (Engine Management System) with a new ECU (Electronic Control Unit). This will work like any other modern EFI setup, utilizing sensors to determine just the right ignition timing and fuel injection. If you spring for a TPI model, you’ll also get an electric starter, Brembo brakes, a hydraulic clutch—and of course, new graphics.

No word yet on specs or price, but the carbureted KTM 250 XC-W starts at around $9,000. The fuel-injected bikes are expected to go on sale as early as this summer in Europe, but in the States, we have to wait until fall of 2018.